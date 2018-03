Yesterday I got to work on a project with my daughter @ellafarianaz It was incredibly special for me as we both got to wear one of the many Albanian Traditional Costumes called “Dimije e Jelek” or “ Dallama” Thank you @artankorenica @altinhairartist @vjosamakeup_pro @rinabazi @sallonnuserietina And a very special thank you goes to @stanaj & @stanajmanagement Mom Dila for gifting my daughter her very special Ella’s costume made dimije e jelek 💛

