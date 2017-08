THIS One of the great mysteries in MY live!!! We can travel to the far ends of the UNIVERSE , yet , it’s hard to find a decent local cell site!????! A MINI CELL PHONE HORROR movies starring Sylvester Stallone and Chrissy Metz … and thank you Dan Fogelman you have created a great show.#thisisus @chrissymetz

