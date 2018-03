My hometown KOSOVO! I am coming home!!! Here is my message to you! I can’t wait to come and do a free concert for you all in Prishtina in the mother Teresa square! Right in the heart of the city!! To celebrate our 10th year Anniversary of independence! I am so proud to be born in Prishtina and be able to come and perform as your Ambassador and friend!! Let’s do this!! See you all on Saturday!! 💃⭐💫✨⭐⚡🙏🏼

