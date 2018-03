#diy Fishtail Brows 🐠😂 #repost @beautiesbyv @peachyqueenblog FISHTAIL BROWS 🐠 Hahah this trend is ridiculous lmao I did this for fun I saw this on @skyzhighlight & @hudabeauty thought I would try it out . What do you think of this trend ? Tag a friend so they have a good laugh today 😂

A post shared by Huda Kattan (@hudabeauty) on Feb 24, 2018 at 3:37am PST