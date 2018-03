‘Give transgender people a chance.’ Nguyen Huong Giang has been crowned Miss International Queen 2018, in a beauty pageant for transgender women in Pattaya, Thailand. After the event she called for equality for transgender people. #lgbt #transgender #beauty #beautypageant #fashion #women #thailand #bbcnews

