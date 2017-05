A very special thanks for the excellent care I received ,goes to the hardest working team of @santeplushospital during my stay 🙌🏼 : Prim-Dr Mendu Jegeni gynecologist, Dr Elma Abdulla Hasanagovski gynecologist, Prof. D-r Katica Piperkova-neonatologist D-r Lidija Palashevska- anesthesiologist Our warmest thanks to all of you for the professional care you have given to me and our son…

A post shared by Tuna Sejdi (@tunasejdi) on May 17, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT