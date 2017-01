Thank you for this beautiful jacket 💙 Limited Edition Only >>10Jackets<< For Your City >>WORLDWIDE<< @fa_fashionart & @f_lamour

A photo posted by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀DHURATA | DORA (@dhuratadora) on Jan 8, 2017 at 2:13pm PST