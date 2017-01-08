Kriza globale e ujit përmes fotografive

Shikoni fotografitë e Mustafah Abdulaziz në të cilat pasqyrohet mungesa e ujit nëpër botë
Fotografi Mustafah Abdulaziz prej vitit 2011 ka udhëtuar në vende të ndryshme të botës. Ai këtë e ka bërë që përmes fotografive të dëshmonte krizën globale të ujit. Këto Abdulaziz i pasqyroi n përmes fotografive, ku qëllimi i tij ishte që të tregonte efektet se si urbanizmi ka ndikuar në ndotjen e ujit dhe në mungesën e tij.
WESTERN SOMALILAND, SOMALIA – A woman clutches her child as she reaches down into a catchment shared by a series of scattered homes in the desert northwest of Somalia. Lack of easy access to clean water divides the time women can spend on other activities, forces young girls to spend hours trekking across harsh terrain to gather water and ultimately jeopardizes the health of children, who suffer the worst effects of unclean sources of water. Diarrhea is a preventable illness caused by unclean water sources and is one of the leading causes of death among children worldwide. Western Somaliland, 2013. Photo credit: Mustafah Abdulaziz
Children pause during their journey for water, huddling against the wind in the desert of the southern Sindh province. In an area that suffered under the extreme floods of 2010 and 2011, the people of the Sindh Province face daily water insecurity. In the coastal area of Thatta, the threat of flooding in the rainy season, drought in the dry season and the dependence on livelihoods that are reliant on water, such as farming and fishing, mean that water and its availability dictates the rhythm of daily life. In contrast, in the desert plains of Tharparkar groundwater is extremely limited and often contaminated with fluoride. Women, to whom the responsibility of water collection often falls to, spend on average four to six hours a day trekking to reach unprotected wells. The annual average rainfall pattern ranges from 50mm to 300mm. Droughts are a regular occurrence affecting the area every four to five years (due to less or no seasonal rains). During this time almost half of the total population migrates to the adjacent plains of Indus in search of agriculture, livestock and paid labour. Sindh Province, Pakistan, 2013